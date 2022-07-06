Not Shocking – Some of the Sweatiest Cities in the Country are Right Here in Texas

While the weather can pretty unpredictable here in Texas, you can guarantee it’s going to be brutally hot come summer.

And even though it gets hot as hell during the summer, not every part of the state has to deal with high humidity.

If you’ve ever spent any time on the gulf coast during the hottest months of the year, you know the humidity there is off the charts. It can get so bad that you’re covered in sweat within about a minute of stepping outside.

So, I wasn’t in the least bit surprised when I saw that Corpus Christi was found to be the 2nd sweatiest city in the United States, according to a study conducted by mydatingadvisor.com. Researchers compared weather, sweat factors, and ways to cool off across 200 of the largest metro areas in the country.

Not surprisingly, Houston and Laredo also cracked the Top 10, with Houston being determined to be the 6th sweatiest city and Laredo coming in at Number 9 on the list.

As someone who is always looking for a silver lining, at least the sweatiest city in the U.S. isn’t in the Lone Star State. That distinction would belong to Orlando, Florida.

In fact, Florida is home to four of the sweatiest cities in the country. In addition to Orlando, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, and Jacksonville were all among the 10 sweatiest cities.

While high humidity sucks, I wouldn’t let it deter me from visiting any of the cities on the list. I would just make sure to keep plenty of deodorant on hand to ward off the summer stink.

