Republicans are continuing to attack Critical Race Theory as the practice is continued to be taught in schools, companies, and in government. The teaching of Critical Race Theory has been going on for years but has been in the spotlight recently because of the amount of states attempting to ban it from being taught in schools.

It's also become one of the latest causes being pushed by Democrats in Washington and around the nation in the name of racial justice. Former President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning federal funds for Critical Race Theory, but President Joe Biden ended that executive order.

Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday filed legislation that would ban federal funds from being used in Critical Race Theory.

In a press release, Cruz said that federal funds should not be used to teach Anti-American, racist, view points that Critical Race Theory teaches.

“The federal government has no right to force a political agenda onto Americans, especially one that aims to tear down our institutions and divide us based on race. Critical Race Theory originated out of the critical race studies movement. It is a Marxist ideology that sees the world as a battle, not between the classes – as classical Marxism does – but between the races. This is inherently bigoted. “On President Biden’s first day in office, he rescinded the Trump administration’s commonsense executive order ensuring no government funding goes to anti-American or racist and sexist training, like CRT, in the workplace. President Biden’s decision was unsurprising but shows the Democratic Party will stop at nothing to indoctrinate Americans. I am proud to introduce this bill to block federal funding for CRT and ensure the U.S. government doesn’t contribute to this radical ideology.”

With Democrats controlling the House and a 50-50 split in the United States Senate, it's doubtful that the legislation will go very far, but it could put some lawmakers on the record of having to defend Critical Race Theory.