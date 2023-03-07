I'm sorry, but this thing looks plain stupid.

Have you ever wondered what Optimus Prime would look like if he started smoking crack?

Well wonder no longer, the Cybertruck is on its way! Ok, I'll stop trashing this thing and write a real article.

She belongs to the streets

Tesla's highly anticipated Cybertruck has officially hit the streets, and it's causing quite a stir. Just today, the Cybertruck was spotted leaving the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Bulletproof!

The Cybertruck is unlike anything you've ever seen before. With its futuristic angular shape and stainless-steel exterior, it looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie. But don't let the unconventional design fool you - this vehicle is built tough. It boasts a durable exoskeleton that is said to be bulletproof, and it can tow up to 14,000 pounds.

What's under the hood?

The Cybertruck will be available in three different models - single motor, dual motor, and tri-motor. The single-motor model will have a range of 250 miles, while the tri-motor model will have a range of up to 500 miles. And with a 0-60 mph time of just 2.9 seconds, this thing is fast.

Not for everyone

So, when can you get your hands on one? The Cybertruck is expected to go into production in 2022, with deliveries starting soon after. Prices start at $39,900 for the single-motor model and go up to $69,900 for the tri-motor model.

