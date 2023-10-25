Tesla Cybertruck Spotted in Dallas and Folks Aren’t Impressed

Count me in with those who are less than impressed with the Tesla Cybertruck.

Not that I have any problem with Tesla or electric vehicles in general, it’s just that it doesn’t look like a truck to me. It more resembles a hatchback or something – except it’s huge.

But I would be lying if I told you I don’t stop and stare when I see one. Say what you want but they are unique.

That’s why a video of a Cybertruck cruising through Dallas is getting so much attention on X (formerly Twitter). Even if most of the attention the video is receiving is negative.

I guess if I owned a Cybertruck I would most likely tell myself that the haters were just jealous because they can’t afford one. But since I don’t (and wouldn’t buy one if I could swing for it), I get where they’re coming from.

I’m kind of an artsy person, so having a certain aesthetic is important to me. And that thing looks like it should be cruising around Mars, not a farm or ranch.

Instead, I would rather have a Chevy, Dodge, or Ford truck all day every day.

