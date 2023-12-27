Tesla Texas Factory Robot Worker Attacked a Human
Maybe 2023 is the year where machines become self aware and the war begins.
WARNING Graphic Details Below on the Incident
Pictured above is Tesla Corporate Headquarters in Travis County, Texas. This particular facility is responsible for producing the Model Y Teslas for the Eastern half of the United States. This particular factory is also solely responsible for producing the new Cybertruck that Tesla unveiled a few years ago. Looks like on the production floor a mishap happened that is getting national attention now.
Details on the Robot Attack Below
Like I said earlier, these are graphic details so you have been warned. It looks like a software engineer was programming a robot whose job it is to move aluminum car parts around and cut the parts as well. A witness to the incident said that the robot pinned the software engineer with one its mechanical arms. The "claws" it uses to pick up aluminum pieces was dug into the arm and back of the software engineer leaving a trail of blood behind in the process according to the witness.
Three Robots in Total Were Being Worked On
Apparently, someone had forgotten to turn off one of the robots while they were in the assembly line. According to the New York Post, 1 out of every 21 Tesla employees will report an injury on the job site. This is much higher than the average at other automobile companies where the numbers are 1 in 30 workers.
Tesla Production Continues to Ramp Up in Texas
Elon Musk says the plan for the Tesla facility in Travis County is to have it producing ten million cars a year by 2030. We're six years away from that now, so we will wait and see what the future holds for Tesla in Texas.
