Drone Video Captures Tesla Cybertrucks Racing at Giga Texas
How does one apply for the Tesla Cybertruck Drag Racer position at Giga Texas?
Don’t get me wrong – I love what I do for a living and am in no hurry to pursue another career path. But if I were, I would submit my resume ASAP.
I always figured the only people who (legally) got paid for racing were, well, professional race car drivers. So, maybe racing new vehicles is something all auto manufacturers do. I don’t know.
But it does seem like the most Elon Musk idea of all time.
Admittedly, I’m not a big fan of the design of the Cybertruck. To me, it looks like something you would use to explore the moon's surface rather than something to haul a lawnmower around with.
I don’t hate it. It’s just that I prefer the traditional pickup truck design. And I really dig classic pickups. It doesn’t get any cooler than early '70s Chevy trucks in my opinion.
Anyway, I digress. Joe Tegtmeyer shoots drone videos about Giga Texas and Starbase. He just so happened to capture footage of a couple of Cybertucks racing near the factory and put it on Elon’s X for the world to see.
