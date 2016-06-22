The things parents will do for their kids.

To show support for his son, Gabriel, who is battling cancer, Josh Marshall, of Hutchinson, Kan., got a tattoo of the scar Gabriel has on his head after undergoing surgery. Pictures of the tattoo have been making the rounds online.

Gabriel has anaplastic astrocytoma, which is a malignant brain tumour.

Marshall says Gabriel is stable, but his son was self-conscious because of the scar. “This broke my heart,” Marshall told BuzzFeed . “I told him if people wanted to stare, they could stare at both of us."

Well, people are certainly staring -- in admiration. Marshall entered his matching tattoo in the St. Baldrick's Best Bald Dad competition and won. Gabriel certainly likes his dad's gesture. He says they're now twins.

You can help the family defray medical expenses by contributing to their GoFundMe page .