Check Out These Photos of the Dallas Cowboys in Austin Before They Moved to Wichita Falls

Check Out These Photos of the Dallas Cowboys in Austin Before They Moved to Wichita Falls

Getty Images

Today we take a look at the years the Cowboys spent in the Texas capital before moving to our neck of the woods.

Keep Scrolling to Check Out the Austin Training Camp Photos

We're about to be in the worst sports month, July. Baseball still has a long way to go in the season. Hockey and basketball are done. Football won't start training camp til August. However, let's focus on my Dallas Cowboys Training Camps today.

Do You Know All the Places the Cowboys have Practiced In?

Here in Wichita Falls, we know the Cowboys practiced here from 1998-2001. Before that, the Cowboys practiced in some very strange locations. Info below taken from Pro Football Reference

19901997St. Edward's UniversityAustinTexas
19631989California Lutheran CollegeThousand OaksCalifornia
19621962Northern Michigan UniversityMarquetteMichigan
19611961St. Olaf CollegeNorthfieldMinnesota
19601960St. John's Military AcademyDelafieldWisconsin
19601960Pacific (OR) UniversityForest GroveOregon

Sadly I can't find any photos that I can legally use from those training camps. Except, for some of the ones in Austin. I will put those below and after that I will include the ones from the Wichita Falls training camps. If you have any photos you want to share from when the Cowboys were here in Wichita Falls. I would love to see them.

Remember When the Dallas Cowboys Practiced in Austin, Texas?

Today we're taking a look back before the Cowboys came to Wichita Falls for training camp and practiced at St Edwards University over in Austin from 1990-1997.

Dallas Cowboys Photos from Wichita Falls Training Camp

Wichita Falls was once the official training camp home for the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons. Let's take a look back at this time in Dallas Cowboys history.

Photo descriptions provided by Getty Images.
Filed Under: Dallas cowboys, NFL, training
Categories: Amazing, Photos, Sports, Texas News, Wichita Falls Events, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Newstalk 1290