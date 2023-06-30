Check Out These Photos of the Dallas Cowboys in Austin Before They Moved to Wichita Falls

Today we take a look at the years the Cowboys spent in the Texas capital before moving to our neck of the woods.

We're about to be in the worst sports month, July. Baseball still has a long way to go in the season. Hockey and basketball are done. Football won't start training camp til August. However, let's focus on my Dallas Cowboys Training Camps today.

Do You Know All the Places the Cowboys have Practiced In?

Here in Wichita Falls, we know the Cowboys practiced here from 1998-2001. Before that, the Cowboys practiced in some very strange locations. Info below taken from Pro Football Reference

1990 1997 St. Edward's University Austin Texas 1963 1989 California Lutheran College Thousand Oaks California 1962 1962 Northern Michigan University Marquette Michigan 1961 1961 St. Olaf College Northfield Minnesota 1960 1960 St. John's Military Academy Delafield Wisconsin 1960 1960 Pacific (OR) University Forest Grove Oregon

Sadly I can't find any photos that I can legally use from those training camps. Except, for some of the ones in Austin. I will put those below and after that I will include the ones from the Wichita Falls training camps. If you have any photos you want to share from when the Cowboys were here in Wichita Falls. I would love to see them.

