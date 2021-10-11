Awesome Fan Video from Dallas Cowboys Wichita Falls Training Camp

Someone asked do I want video from the Dallas Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls? Uhm...YES!

Last week I made a pretty awesome gallery of all the Wichita Falls training camp photos of the Dallas Cowboys I could find. I will put it at the bottom of this post in case you missed it. When that was put up one of my lovely listeners Carrie Reid messaged us. She said would I want some video from the training camp? If it has anything to do with the Cowboys in Wichita Falls, you can always send it my way to talk about.

I put up the footage this morning, which you can see above from the NewsTalk Facebook page. Remember every Dallas Cowboys game is broadcast on NewsTalk 1290, as well as 106.3 the Buzz. I love the old VHS font coming up with Dallas Cowboys Training Camp and the date. Honestly, for this being a camera from the late 90's, it's a damn good video.

We get to see our favorite players from back in the day. Troy, Emmitt, Michael, Deion, and even the clapper Jason Garrett makes an appearance at the end of the video. Once again, shout out to Carrie for this video and if you have anything like this. Feel free to send it my way.

If you want to hear me talk more about the Cowboys join me at Vaca Loca on Maplewood before every Dallas Cowboys game for a local pregame show. If you mention me, you get 15% off your meal every Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys Photos from Wichita Falls Training Camp Wichita Falls was once the official training camp home for the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons. Let's take a look back at this time in Dallas Cowboys history.

Photo descriptions provided by Getty Images.