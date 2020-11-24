Hospice of WF Tree of Lights Campaign 2020 Kicks Off Tonight

Today is the day that Hospice of Wichita Falls officially kicks off their 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign.

You can watch the star at the top of the Hospice Tree of Lights come to life during the 6:00 o'clock news this evening (11.24.20) on both KAUZ TV-6 and KFDX TV-3. The tree and star will remain lit throughout the evening, then the star at the top of the tree will be switched off until this year's fund raising goal is met.

Dave Diamond

The goal this year is to raise $250,000 by the end of Hospice of Wichita Falls Radio Day which will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18th, on 102.3 The Bull.

Between now and then you'll have the opportunity to light a light on the tree by making a donation in memory or honor of someone special in your life, or just because you want to support this wonderful organization and what it contributes to our community.

The funds raised during this campaign enable Hospice of Wichita Falls to provide care, education, resources, support, and sometimes simply a hand to hold, for those who are facing life threatening illnesses and their families.

Hospice of Wichita Falls is the only non-profit, free-standing hospice in the area and they have never turned anyone away, regardless of their ability to pay.

2020 being the year of doing old things in new ways there are a few things being done differently in this year's campaign. For the past several years there have been Hospice of Wichita Falls volunteers accepting donations at the entrance to United / Market Street on Kell. With the current threat of COVID-19 that is simply not a safe option this year. The same is true of other on-site donation points. While both those making donations and the Hospice of Wichita Falls volunteers and staff greatly enjoy that one on one, personal interaction it is a risk too great to take. To that end the online donations have taken on a much more important and prominent aspect this year.

The Hospice of Wichita Falls website has three easy ways to contribute on their donations page. You can make an online donation, mail in a donation, or schedule an automatic bank draft.

It doesn't matter how much or how little you choose to give, just ten dollars lights another light on the tree and when we hit this year's $250,000 goal we'll all watch as they light the star again at the top of the tree.

The Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign begins with the lighting of the star on the evening news tonight, and finishes with the lighting of the star at the end of Radio Day on 102.3 The Bull on December 18th.

This is the 35th annual Tree of Lights campaign for Hospice of Wichita Falls and the event has become another much loved Christmas tradition in Wichita Falls. It doesn't really feel like Christmas until that star at the top of the Tree of Lights shines over our city once again.

Dave Diamond

You can follow the progress of the campaign on the Hospice of Wichita Falls Facebook page throughout the holiday season.