Distracted (and/or Possibly Drunk) Dallas Driver Runs Car Up Guy Wire
I’ve actually witnessed this myself in the past.
Before the year 2005, I would have assumed someone was blackout drunk if they ran their vehicle up a utility pole guy wire like the person in the below video. And while that could very well still be the case, I would be willing to bet a dollar to a donut that in most cases, the driver was jacking with their phone.
And let me tell you, that is a real sore spot for me. Seeing someone messing with their phone while behind the wheel makes my blood boil.
Seriously, how hard is it to just pull over and take care of your business?
Yet, the epidemic of distracted driving rages on. That’s why I fully support fines for distracted driving. I’m down for whatever it takes to keep people’s focus on the task at hand while behind the wheel.
I realize commutes in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex can be long, slow, and boring as all get out. But there are plenty of hands-free options to pass the time (listening to the radio immediately comes to mind).
So, the next time you’re tempted to reach for that phone of yours while cruising down the road, think about the video below.
While the driver found themself in a bad situation, it could have been much, much worse. Keep in mind that the life you save may be your own or that of someone you love.
