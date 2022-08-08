Serves him right.

Catalytic converter theft is a big problem these days. In January of this year, the Wichita Falls Police Department reported an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the area, which was in line with the rest of the country.

Thieves are targeting catalytic convertors more than ever before due to the value of the precious metals inside of them skyrocketing. So, of course, it’s a very costly repair for those who fall victim to the crime.

And that’s why folks on Twitter had no sympathy whatsoever for a would-be thief who got his ass beat with a light stand when the owner of a van caught him trying to steal his catalytic convertor.

According to Fox 4 News, the owner of the van, Clay Hayner, said he saw the guy crawl under the van on live surveillance footage. When he confronted the suspect, the thief flashed a knife and that’s when Hayner grabbed a light stand and went to town on him.

Yeah, homie picked the wrong van that night. Maybe he’ll think twice the next time he gets the urge to steal from someone. In the meantime, let's watch the thief get dragged on Twitter.

