Wichita Falls Police Report an Increase of Catalytic Convertor Thefts

Better guard that catalytic convertor.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is warning of an increase in catalytic convertor thefts over the past few weeks. This has actually been occurring more frequently across the country in recent months.

Why have catalytic convertor thefts increased recently?

Catalytic convertor thefts skyrocketed recently due to the increased value of the precious metals they contain, according to ABC 15. For instance, the value of rhodium increased from $2,307 per ounce in January 2019 to $15,294 per ounce in January 2022.

Which cars are most likely to be targeted for catalytic convertor theft?

Way.com reports that Toyotas are among the most targeted vehicles with the consensus being that the Prius, Tacoma, Accord and Lexus SUVs are among the most frequently targeted vehicles.

Where are the majority of catalytic convertor thefts occurring?

While no location is safe from catalytic convertor theft, the majority of the incidents have occurred in parking lots of business and schools, etc.

What should we be on the lookout for?

Witnesses have reported seeing people working under vehicles while another person serves as a lookout. Of course, there could be innocent instances of people actually repairing their vehicles, but it’s best to be vigilant.

The WFPD urges citizens to contact them in all cases of suspicious activity. If it’s known for a fact that a theft is in progress, call 911. Otherwise call the WFPD’s non-emergency number at 940-720-5000 to report suspicious activity.

