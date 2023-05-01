Dallas Taco Bell Worker Respectfully Cusses Out Guy in the Drive-Thru

This is like watching a Twitter fight but in real life.

Seriously, though – people need to just chill. Because as much as I love a Crunchwrap, it’s not worth getting your ass kicked. Especially in the middle of the night.

Now I don’t know who got snarky with who first in the exchange between the Dallas Taco Bell worker and the guy in the drive-thru, but I do know that it’s never a good idea to yell at the people who make your food. That’s how you end up with spit in your food.

Not that it’s ever justified to mess with someone’s food. But still, it happens. So, the best thing you can do is be kind to those who serve you – even when they’re not being very kind themselves.

But my experience is that nine times out of ten, a server will be courteous if you just show them a little respect. I know a little respect went a long way with me when I worked in customer service in my younger days.

Anyway, watch and laugh as the guy in the drive-thru and the worker exchange “pleasantries” in the wee hours of the morning.

