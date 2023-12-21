Dallas Driver Not Using Turn Signal Leads to Road Rage

Nothing irritates me more than someone not using their turn signal. That’s a major pet peeve of mine.

The worst is when you’re sitting at a stop sign, waiting for the car to go by and then they abruptly turn onto the street I’m on without using their signal. I usually just stare at the other driver and shake my head.

Seriously, using your turn signal takes very little effort. Why not take a split second to let the others on the road know your intention?

Not only is it courteous, but it’s also safe. And you can’t be too cautious when behind the wheel.

But I’ll tell you this much – a whole lot of drivers here in North Texas don’t feel the same way as I do. That, or they’re just too lazy, or maybe no one ever took the time to explain what that mysterious object is that’s protruding from the steering column.

Look, I’m not the type of person to yell at other drivers for being stupid, much less fight them. I prefer to just roll my eyes, shake my head, and move on. Nursing a bunch of bumps and bruises isn’t worth getting my point across.

But that’s just me. The folks in the video below aren’t nearly as passive.

I’m not sure who the perpetrator was, but a heated argument broke out at a Dallas intersection because one of the drivers didn’t use their turn signal.

However, if I were to guess who was at fault, I would say the driver of the mini-SUV who immediately made an illegal left turn from the middle lane at the end of the clip.

