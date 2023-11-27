‘Brake Checking’ Results in Dallas Road Rage Incident

People here in the Lone Star State really need to chill out.

Don’t get me wrong, I get how frustrating driving can be around these parts. People rarely use their turn signals, they’ll get right up on your bumper when you’re going over the speed limit, and then there are those who like to go ten miles an hour under the speed limit in the left lane.

Those are just a few examples of the things I run into pretty much every day while driving around here.

But still, there’s no need to attack or threaten another driver when they do something stupid. Aside from that, you never know who’s packing a handgun around here and is just the type of person who will gladly use it.

That’s why when someone pisses me off when I’m on the road I simply cuss them under my breath and move on. Anything more than that just isn’t worth it in my opinion.

Clearly, there are many people out there who don’t feel the same way.

The latest road rage incident video comes to us from good old Big D. Dallas is good for a lot of things, including road rage. All it takes is about twenty minutes on the road there to understand why.

Which is one of the reasons why I keep my happy ass out here in the sticks.

