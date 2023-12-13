Watch: Bizarre Dallas Road Rage Incident Involving Cement Truck

Here’s something you don’t see every day. Or ever, for that matter.

I come across road rage videos every day while scouring the internet. Most involve a couple of folks duking it out on the side of the road. But some are a little more creative, like the incident captured in the video below.

One thing most of the videos have in common is that I have no earthly idea what led to the incident. And this one is no different.

I usually just speculate as to what caused tempers to flare when sharing videos of fights or road rage incidents. However, I don’t even know where to begin with this one.

Seriously, I just stared at the video dumbfounded. What in the world led to the cement truck driver pushing the car sideways down the street?

Did the car pull out in front of the truck and the driver decided to teach them a lesson by keeping right on going? That’s certainly a possibility.

Or maybe the cement truck rammed the car and spun it sideways after the driver of the car pissed them off. That seems feasible, too.

But the number one question on my mind is just how far the cement truck pushed the car. It sure didn’t seem like the driver had any plans of stopping when the video ended.

I guess we’ll never know.

