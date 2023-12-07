Watch: Road Rage Brawl Erupts At The Texas-Mexico Border

You would think I would be tired of writing about road rage incidents, but you would be wrong, dead wrong.

Nope, I will always get a kick out of people who are willing to risk bodily harm because of someone else’s bad driving. And judging by the response I get to sharing these types of videos, many other people do too.

The latest round of road rage fisticuffs comes to us from the Texas-Mexico border.

As is usually the case with these clips, I have no idea what led to the flurry of windmill punches at our southern border. But I will hand it to the woman in the Dallas Cowboys coat for holding her own against two others.

A lot of people would have backed down the moment a second person jumped them. Not her, though. She kept right on swinging them fists until a police officer broke the fight up.

Perhaps the funniest part of the incident is that it happened right at the crossing in front of the “Bienvenidos” sign. Because nothing says “Welcome” like a good old-fashioned slobber knocker in the street.

