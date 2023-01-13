Dallas Zoo Closed Because a Leopard Has Gone Missing

Folks who showed up to the zoo this morning were turned away after an animal was not in it's habitat.

Get our free mobile app

So this morning the Dallas Zoo had a 'code blue' which means a 'non dangerous animal is out of captivity'. What animal? A clouded leopard. What the hell is a clouded leopard. Well allow me to show you with a video called "Clouded Leopard: A Killing Machine". Not dangerous my ass Dallas Zoo.

Yeah if the peacock gets out of it's exhibit I wouldn't be too worried. Literally anything with claws or sharp teeth should be put into the dangerous animal categories of the zoo. Apparently these things are experts at climbing and hiding. So exactly what you don't want to be dealing with in a situation when looking for an animal.

Above is a video of two of the clouded leopards at the Dallas Zoo. We have not gotten word if it is either of these two that got out this morning.

In the comments section of that post, the Dallas Zoo shared more information on the situation.

We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue – that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat. One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time. Dallas PD is onsite assisting with the search efforts. The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal. Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding. We will share updates and more information as soon as we can. Our focus right now is on locating the animal.

Best of luck to the Dallas Zoo crew in finding the animal.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.