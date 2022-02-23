The Dallas Zoo Is Selling It’s Animals Poop In Their Gift Shop

With the spring right around the corner, many people will take advantage of the warmer weather, and tend to their lawns, and gardens. However, there’s no need to run to the store to buy a heavy bag of fertilizer, when you can use a natural substitute instead.

On Monday, the Dallas Zoo started selling a new product that they call Zoo Poo. Some of the zoo’s animals that are herbivores such as giraffes, elephants, zebras, and goats, produce a lot of solid waste. Rather than send all of that waste to the cities landfill, the zoo decided to cash in on the animals fecal matter.

The zoo is partnering with Silver Creek Materials which is a composting facility in Fort Worth, to create a new compost product of animal manure mixed with hay, and bedding from the zoo, that can be used in home gardens, potted plants, and flower beds.

It’s all for a good cause too. A percentage of the proceeds from the sale of the product will go towards both animal, and wildlife conservation efforts. Also by purchasing the Zoo Poo, you are preventing over one million pounds of animal waste from ending up in the landfill. When manure decomposes, it creates methane gas, which can be toxic for the environment.

Zoo Poo comes in paper bags, and can be purchased in the zoo’s gift shop. While the product is a 100% organic product that is perfect for lawns, flower beds, and gardens, I’m not sure it would make a great gift for some one. I can’t imagine giving someone a bag of Zoo Poo for their birthday.

