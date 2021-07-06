Dallas Zoo Welcomes New Baby Giraffe on 4th of July [PICTURES]

While we were all busy popping firecrackers and shooting rockets into the air they had their own kind of excitement at the Dallas Zoo. They had a baby giraffe!

The zoo reports that during the early morning hours on Sunday, their reticulated giraffe, Chrystal, gave birth to a new bouncing baby girl. The Dallas Zoo shared a couple photos with us on Facebook.

Dallas Zoo via Facebook

While the new arrival hasn't been named yet, she weighed 104 pounds and was 5 feet 5 inches tall at birth. That's already taller than some of the people I know!

Dallas Zoo via Facebook

This is Chrystal's third calf so she and the zoo are getting pretty good at this new arrival thing. Momma and baby are busy bonding behind the scenes for a while so you won't be able to see the new calf right away.

Zoo fans are already suggesting names for the 'little' girl. Since she was born on the 4th of July names like Liberty, Lyberty, Freedom, and Glory have already been submitted. No doubt the Dallas Zoo will open that up for formal suggestions before the new calf is ready to meet the public. Watch the zoo's Facebook page for updates on that.

pornsakampa / ThinkStock

If you're planning on a trip to the Dallas Zoo they want you to know that there is a bit of road construction going on in their area and that's wreaking havoc with some people's navigation systems. They keep an updated list of road closures and detours on their website to make your visit easier.

The Dallas Zoo was founded in 1888, covers 106 acres and is home to more than 2,000 animals from more than 400 species.

They're at 650 South R.L. Thornton Freeway (I-35) in Dallas and open 364 days a year.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom