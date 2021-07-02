Dallas Cowboys Will be Featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ This Season

The news broke this morning (July 2) that the Cowboys will be the team to be featured during this season’s "Hard Knocks."

I’ll be honest with you in that I’m not a big fan of the move. And I most certainly wouldn’t be a fan if I were a coach or a player.

Can you image trying to get ready for a grueling NFL season with a camera crew hanging around and filming your every move during training camp? I don’t know how that couldn’t be a distraction.

But like the old saying goes, it is what it is. So, the Cowboys players and coaching staff can expect to have even more cameras shoved in front of their faces during camp.

Now, if you’re like me and are as superstitious as all get out, your mind goes straight to the “Hard Knocks Curse,” which isn’t necessarily a thing, as Sporting News pointed out in an article posted in 2019.

However, the article did point out that more often than not, teams featured on the program don’t make the playoffs.

In fact, a few teams actually ended up making deep playoff runs. But not one team has won a Super Bowl after being on the show.

But forget about all the other teams and instead focus on how my beloved Cowboys have fared after being featured on "Hard Knocks."

Yeah, it’s not good. The Cowboys didn’t make the playoffs in either of the two seasons in which they were featured.

The first season they were featured was 2002. The Boys finished 5-11 in what turned out to be the final season of the disastrous Dave Campo era.

Dallas was featured again in 2008. The season started out promising but ended with a late season collapse. The Cowboys finished the season 9-7 and didn’t make the playoffs.

So, maybe being on "Hard Knocks" isn’t a curse for every team, but it is had been for the Cowboys. Hopefully, this is the year they reverse the curse.

