Bullock Texas State History Museum Cancels Anti-Alamo Book Event

The authors of a controversial book called "Forget the Alamo" are lashing out on Twitter after a promotional event for the book that was scheduled for Thursday night was cancelled less than four hours before the event was about to get started.

The authors of the book are now claiming they were "cancelled" and "censored" by Republican elected officials. The Bullock Texas State History Museum claims that increased pressure on social media as well as the museum's board of directors, and they decided to pull out as a co-host of the event.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick took to Twitter to claim he told staff to cancel the event according to the Texas Tribune.

