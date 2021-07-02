Bullock Texas State History Museum Cancels Anti-Alamo Book Event
The authors of a controversial book called "Forget the Alamo" are lashing out on Twitter after a promotional event for the book that was scheduled for Thursday night was cancelled less than four hours before the event was about to get started.
The authors of the book are now claiming they were "cancelled" and "censored" by Republican elected officials. The Bullock Texas State History Museum claims that increased pressure on social media as well as the museum's board of directors, and they decided to pull out as a co-host of the event.
Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick took to Twitter to claim he told staff to cancel the event according to the Texas Tribune.
“As a member of the Preservation Board, I told staff to cancel this event as soon as I found out about it,” he wrote on Twitter.” This fact-free rewriting of TX history has no place @BullockMuseum.”
Chris Tomlinson, one of the book’s three authors, shot back on Twitter.
“Lt. Gov, Dan Patrick takes credit for oppressing free speech and policing thought in Texas,” he wrote. “@BullockMuseum proves it is a propaganda outlet. As for his fact-free comment, well, a dozen people professional historians disagree.”
The book at the heart of the debate seeks to reframe how Texans and others look at the Alamo. The book questions the military strategy and examines how people should look and feel about the Alamo. The publisher claims that "celebrating the Alamo has long had an echo of celebrating whiteness".
The debate over the book also falls into the middle of the debate over the rise of Critical Race Theory being taught in Texas Schools.