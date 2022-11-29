There's a whole lot of David Morris in his viral hit "Dutton Ranch Freestyle." The song is every bit as progressive as previous earworms, but he's found a new way to root his lyrics in small-town America.

Yellowstone fans will recognize the Kevin Costner-led show during the song's second-to-last verse, when Morris — a West Virginia native — says, "Just copped me a new chain with yellow stones, I feel like John Dutton."

What comes next is a little hate toward Jamie Dutton (played by Wes Bentley) and some respect for both Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser).

Talking to the Tennesseean, Morris says he's a longtime fan of the show and has dropped references in songs before. The irony is that "Dutton Ranch Freestyle" is unlike any of the songs used on the Paramount Network show.

Check out the full lyrics to "Dutton Ranch Freestyle" below.

Morris wrote the song himself, but credits producer Brandon Manley for originating the trap beat with a can of dip, a can of Busch Light and a banjo. The bulk of the song finds the singer flirting with a girl with similar interests, paying tribute to his Appalachia raising and describing a country boy's weekend from about age 18 to 25.

The above music video begins in a carnival setting before transitioning to something more representative of the Dutton lifestyle.

Other songs by Morris include a tuned-up cover of George Strait's "Carrying Your Love With Me" and "Who Hurt You." "Broken Heartland" — a freestyling reflection over acoustic and steel guitar — is his latest release.

David Morris's "Dutton Ranch Freestyle" Lyrics:

Met a girl downtown at the bar last night and we got to talking / Said she likes cheap drinks and tattoos and Morgan Wallen / She said What about you? I said, I like late night bonfires / Yellowstone, Whiskey Myers and lifted trucks with mud on the tires / And I'm back.

Feeling like a million bucks, still tryna live it up, live in America / Grew up in the Appalachian mountains, South of the Mason-Dixon in a small town area / Been tryna tell y'all for a minute that I'm here, I ain't going nowhere anytime soon / I'm in my hometown right now with the windows down at the Cook Out drive through.

Pull up, hop out, Walmart, late night / Red Box movie, you, me, date night / This that full moon rising, girl I'm full of surprises / Camo pants with the Air Johns, I'm so stylish / Don't ask me for my opinion, I don't want y'all to get offended / Everybody's just so sensitive, it's crazy it's ruined so many friendships / Okay, I'ma come back later, why would I care about my haters / All I care about's my friends, my family and my Lord and Savior.

I'm back now on the track now / West Virginia's finally on the map now / I just do my thing, let my guitar sing / Like, ay, ay, ay, ay.

Back in this things like I never left, my flow is heaven-sent / I'm eating jerky, it's venison / I am pure excellence, I am the excrement, everybody's in the room, I'm the elephant /

Hopping in my truck, I'm coming, keep that engine running / Just copped me a new chain with yellow stones, I feel like John Dutton / Y'all boys lame like Jamie / Me I'm more like Kayce / On these tracks I'm Beth (why?), 'cause I go crazy / Yeah, I'm wild and free, got riders with me / They call my boy Rip 'cause when you see him it's R-I-P.

Met a girl downtown at the bar last night and we got to talking / Said she likes cheap drinks and tattoos and Morgan Wallen / She said What about you? I said, I like late night bonfires / Yellowstone, Whiskey Myers and lifted trucks with mud on the tires / And I'm back.