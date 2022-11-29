Wichita Falls Police Seeking Identity of Suspect in Church Burglary

Do you recognize this man?

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is looking for help identifying the suspect in a recent burglary at Bethel Asamblea De Dios Church, located at 2706 Sheppard Access Road.

The suspect, described as either a Hispanic or Black male entered the church at around 2:14 am on Thursday, November 17, and began rummaging through the building. The suspect fled once he realized there were security cameras inside.

The suspect looked up at one of the cameras on the way out of the building.

f you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

