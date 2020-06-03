Dirk Nowitzki and Other Mavericks Spotted Cleaning Up Deep Ellum After Protests

Here’s yet another reason to love the great Dirk Nowitzki.

He and current Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle along with others from the Mavericks organization were seen cleaning up Deep Ellum in Dallas on Tuesday after the vandalism that occurred during the weekend protests of the death of George Floyd, the man who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis last week.

Mike Snider, owner of AllGood Café in Deep Ellum posted the pics of the Mavs legend helping remove graffiti and board up windows on Facebook. According to Eater, the volunteers had stopped at AllGood for a bite to eat before joining in on the clean-up. Check out the pics of the Mavs helping out here.

Nowitzki has also expressed sympathy for the Floyd family and shown his commitment to change in our society in a statement on Twitter: