Saturday evening, President Donald Trump spoke at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma for almost two hours. In addition to those attending in-person, millions of Americans watched the speech online, or on live television, or listened to it on the radio.

Before President Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence spoke to their supporters, Tulsa Police and Oklahoma National Guard members dealt with protesters within the vicinity of the arena. ABC News Radio's Jim Ryan, recorded footage of a scuffle that ended with the arrest of one person.

“The choice in 2020 is very simple,” Trump said. “Do you want to bow before the left-wing mob, or do you want to stand up tall and proud as Americans?”

The Associated Press also noted, President Trump unleashed months of pent-up grievances about the Coronavirus, which he dubbed the “Kung flu,” a term for COVID-19 that originated from China. He also defended his handling of the pandemic, even as cases continue to surge in many states, including Oklahoma.

Trump also referred to former Vice President Joe Biden as "Sleepy" and criticized NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for saying that NFL players will be able to kneel as games this fall.

“The unhinged left-wing mob is trying to vandalize our history, desecrate our monuments, our beautiful monuments. Tear down our statues, and punish, cancel and persecute anyone who does not conform to their demands for absolute and total control,” Trump said. “They want to demolish our heritage so they can impose their new repressive regime in its place.”

One portion of Trump's speech Trump caught some people off-guard, as he floated the idea of a one-year prison sentence for anyone convicted of burning an American flag, an act of protest which is protected covered by the First Amendment.

The AP also noted, he revived his attacks against Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a U.S. citizen who emigrated from Somalia, claiming she would want “to make the government of our country just like the country from where she came, Somalia: no government, no safety, no police, no nothing — just anarchy.”

The president's campaign apparatus noted, “President Trump’s rally in Tulsa attracted over 4 million unique viewers across all of the campaign’s digital media channels. The live-streamed pre-rally shows drew an audience of more than 2.5 million unique viewers by themselves. These numbers don’t even include television viewers.

The news media, which encouraged protestors and bombarded Americans for more than a week with dire warnings against attending a Trump rally, are still unable to prevent President Trump from reaching the people. These numbers represent unmatched enthusiasm behind the President’s re-election and a massive audience that Joe Biden can only dream of.” said Tim Murtaugh, Trump 2020 communications director.

Information from the Associated Press used in this story.