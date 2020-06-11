Texas Among Top States for Calls to Boycott the NFL

Cancel culture is here to stay, folks.

Not that this is a new one, seeing as people starting calling for others to boycott the NFL after Colin Kaepernick first took a new during the pre-game National Anthem back in 2016. This time around, however, people on both sides of the issue are increasingly for boycotts.

The calls for boycott are in response to Roger Goodell’s recent video message in which he apologized on behalf of the NFL for dismissing racism concerns. Many who feel that taking a knee during the National Anthem is disrespectful to our country and those who are sworn to defend it are calling for people to not tune in for games this season.

On the flip side, you have those who support former QB Colin Kaepernick calling for boycott, contending the league should offer him a direct apology and reinstatement in the league, using hashtags like #nokaepernicknonfl.

This map, put together by the NFL staff at sportsinsider.com uses geotagged twitter data over the last three weeks, tracking hashtags such as the aforementioned #nokaepernicknonfl, #boycottnfl, #boycottthenfl, #nflboycott and more. In all, more than 100,000 tweets were tracked.

Here are the top ten states planning to boycott the NFL:

1. Mississippi

2. Florida

3. Iowa

4. Missouri

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. South Carolina

8. Texas

9. Maine

10. Indiana