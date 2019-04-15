Dirt Storm in Texas Causes Havoc on the Highway [VIDEO]

This looks like footage from a sand storm in a desert, nope right here in Texas.

The weather this weekend was crazy and here in Texoma , it got pretty nuts as well. Check out this footage from Anton, Texas just outside of Lubbock. Those high winds this weekend kicked up A LOT of dirt in that part of the Lone Star State. You can barely see fifteen feet in front of you and on the highway that is bad news.

You can see in the clip that is only over thirty seconds long, several accidents. Most of those vehicles are definitely totaled and some have even flipped over. This footage is from this past Friday and I hope everyone was OK that was involved in those wrecks.