Scary Video Shows Car Smashing Into Gym and Hitting Man on Treadmill

This could’ve ended so badly.

Surveillance video from a Los Angeles gym shows a guy running on a treadmill as an SUV smashes through the window and crashes into the treadmill, ultimately pinning his leg between the wall and the treadmill.

Luckily, he was able to quickly free his leg and get back to his feet. The man walked away from the incident with only minor injuries.

It’s not clear what caused the woman behind the wheel to crash into the building.