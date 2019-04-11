Wichita Falls Police Officers Involved in Shooting, Crash

Wichita Falls Police responded to a call about a man threatening to harm himself on Farris Street at around 8 am this morning. KAUZ reports that, when officers arrived and confronted the man, he ran and at some point during the chase turned and pointed a gun at the officers.

Wichita Falls Police SUV (Townsquare Media file photo ©2014)

The officers fired at the suspect. He was transported to United Regional. His condition is unknown. The identity of the officers is unknown.

Two other WFPD officers who were responding to the shots fired call collided downtown on Indiana Ave. The two WFPD vehicles were totaled. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.