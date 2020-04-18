DIY Coronavirus Mask – How (Not) To Make Your Own [VIDEO]

By now we've all heard how helpful it can be to wear a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, but finding masks can be even more difficult than making them. Fortunately we live in the 21st century and there are helpful DIY videos available for almost everything, including pandemic masks.

In this video, Kay shows us just how "easy" it is to make your own mask.

Well ... She tries.

She does about as well as I would if I had a sewing machine handy. But remember, "We aren't going for perfection here, we're going for protection."

Actually, wearing a mask is a great personal protective action. It's even more effective if everyone wears one, the more barriers between us and the virus, the better.

Stay safe, stay home if you can, stay Falls Strong.