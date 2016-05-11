Domino’s Goes Above and Beyond to Save Loyal Customer’s Life

Sometimes, Domino's can save customers money and sometimes Domino's can save customers' lives.

A Domino's in Salem, Ore. helped save the life of a regular customer after workers noticed he hadn't placed any orders in a long time.

Kirk Alexander, 48, has ordered from the eatery nearly every day for seven years, so employees became a little worried last weekend when they realized he hadn't placed an order in almost two weeks.

“We saw the last order was 11 days ago. We knew something wasn’t (right), that wasn’t normal at all,” Domino's general manager Sarah Fuller said.

Fuller told a driver to go to his house. The driver knew something was amiss because the TV and the lights were on, but Alexander failed to answer the phone and the door. Authorities were summoned and found Alexander on the floor, reportedly from a stroke. It's not clear how long he had been incapacitated.

The good news? Alexander was taken to the hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

And while the cynic in you may point out that someone who eats Domino's on a daily basis is bound to have medical issues, Fuller says she owed it to Alexander to make sure he was okay. He's “just an important customer that’s part of our family here at Domino’s," Fuller said. "He orders all the time, so we know him. I think we were just doing our job checking in on someone we know who orders a lot. We felt like we needed to do something."

Good luck finding better customer service than that.