Wichita Falls Teachers Whip & Nae Nae About The Staar Tests [VIDEO]

The end of the school year is approaching and teachers are making sure their students are ready for the STAAR tests. These teachers from West Foundation Elementary in Wichita Falls decided to show off their dance moves to motivate the students.

Mrs. Gates, Mrs. Russel, Mrs. Humphries, and Mrs. Coe star in this video. They changed the lyrics to the Silentó song 'Watch Me,' to make it all about getting ready to take the tests. Then they made this video showing off their rad dancing abilities.