A single-vehicle rollover accident at Kemp & Kell Blvd East sent a man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries just after 5 pm Tuesday.

Wichita Falls Police say the man was turning from Kemp onto Kell East when he lost control and struck a curb. The 2015 Honda Element rolled and landed on its roof near the Fidelity Bank building.

The lone male occupant was transported to United Regional. The identity of the driver is not known at this time.