Donna Kelce Penned Letters to Her Sons Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

If having a child compete in the biggest football game on the planet is nerve-wracking, imagine having two suiting up for the big game. Now picture them on opposite sides of the field.

That's where Donna Kelce — mother to Jason and Travis Kelce — will find herself on Super Bowl Sunday. How is she preparing for the sibling matchup? By being a good mom.

"I wrote them both letters and I'm going to take them cookies," she reveals to People, saying that each will "tell them that my fingers are crossed for both of them, that I'm proud of them, and I hope their dreams come true."

Mama Kelce will present her boys with the care package on Sunday before the game. The two will make history as the first siblings facing off during the high-stakes event. Jason will suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles, while Travis will be playing for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Viewers can expect to see lots of camera cuts focused on Mrs. Kelce to catch her reactions throughout the game. She plans on remaining neutral even in the outfit she'll be wearing.

"I'll have a split jersey, probably," she shares before revealing that her jewelry has sentimental meaning. "I wear jewelry from my mother. She passed this year. She always wore it for games, so I'm wearing it now. I wore it all season."

It will be an emotional game, especially since her sons are highly competitive.

"They do not like to lose," the NFL mom explains. "That's why they're the professionals that they are. It's give everything you can. When you don't think you have any more in the tank, you push harder and you find out how far you can stretch yourself."

Super Bowl LVII will air live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday, Feb. 12. Kickoff is set for 6:30PM ET on Fox.