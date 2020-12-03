Downtown WF Discount Roundabout A Great Way To Shop Local

Face it. We all love Christmas shopping. While many of us are doing a lot of shopping online this year, there are some great reasons for shopping in person, and for shopping at local retailers.

In Wichita Falls a lot of those local retailers are downtown. After the year we've all just endured those small, unique, owned and operated by someone who could be your next door neighbor stores could use a little love. If you're unfamiliar with the plethora of retail outlets we have downtown the friendly folks Downtown Wichita Falls Development are ready to help you out.

Introducing the downtown Wichita Falls Discount Roundabout.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development via Facebook

In a nutshell, here's how it works. You shop at one of the participating businesses downtown, bring your receipt to another participating business, and you get a discount.

There are more than thirty downtown businesses participating so you'd better get busy. Grab a cup of coffee at 8th Street Coffee Shop and get a discount at Ramble & Company. Or buy a gift for your favorite green thumb at Smarty Plants and get a discount at Texas Underground BBQ.

After you've visited at least ten of your favorite downtown merchants you can take those receipts to Downtown Wichita Falls Development and they'll give you a Downtown Wichita Falls tote bag. The bag will come in handy while you visit your next ten merchants.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development via Facebook

Shopping at local businesses in downtown Wichita Falls has a tremendous impact on the overall economic health of our community and the look on your gift recipient's face when they open the totally unexpected and unique gift that you found for them will be priceless.

The Discount Roundabout promotion will continue through the month of December.