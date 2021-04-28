Downtown WF Farmers Market Changes To Summer Hours This Saturday

There are a couple of things that happen in North Texas to let us know we're done with winter and summer is on the way. One is the budding out of the mature mesquite trees. They've been around a while, they know not to bud out too early. The other is switching to summer hours at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market, and that takes place this weekend.

Now up to nearly 50 vendors including farmers, artists/artisans, food trucks, live music, and more, the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market will be switching to their summer hours this Saturday, May 1st.

With fresh from the farm produce, home baked treats like your grandmother used to make, unique and locally produced art pieces, and live music and entertainment on many Saturdays, the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market is much more than just a produce stand.

This weekend's Summer Kick-Off event will feature music from Patrick Boston, and food from Hungry J's Pizza, Kona Ice, and Melton's Roadside BBQ.

The market is at the corner of 8th and Ohio in downtown Wichita Falls. They'll be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday, Tuesday, and Thursday through the summer season.