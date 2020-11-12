Dunkin’ Offering $1 Medium Coffees For Rest of 2020

If you're like me, a day without coffee is like a day without sunshine. And 2020 could use a little more sunshine.

That's why Dunkin' is offering DD members a medium hot or iced coffee for just one dollar for the rest of the year.

To take advantage of this offer you must be a DD Perks member and the offer is good from today (11.12.20) to the end of the year. If you have the DD Perks app on your phone you can even order ahead and get your steaming or iced cup of motivation contactless.

While a $1 cup of coffee is sure to lift the spirits of coffee fans across the nation, Dunkin' has also rolled out a new first-ever, single-origin coffee for the holiday season. This coffee is 100% sourced from Columbia, one of the world's most highly regarded regions for coffee bean production. The 100% Columbian Hot Coffee is available now and should remain available through the holidays.

The Wichita Falls Dunkin' location is a combination Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins restaurant at 4519 Kemp and they are participating in this promotion.

Dunkin', formerly Dunkin' Donuts, was founded back in 1950 and over the years they've established themselves as one of America's favorite spots to grab a cup of coffee or baked good like a donut, bagel, or muffin. Or in our case a cup of coffee and bowl of ice cream. Two of life's greatest treats.