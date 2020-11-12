What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Hometown Pride Expo, Wichita Falls Warriors Hockey, art exhibitions and more - it's happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!
Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, November 12 - Saturday, November 14.
Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.
Thursday, November 12
Running for Office Art Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-7:00pm
Color in Art, Color in Life Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-7:00pm
Igniting Potential Parent Orientation
Time: 6:00-8:00pm
Friday, November 13
Running for Office Art Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm
Color in Art, Color in Life Exhibition
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm
Diabetes During the Holidays
Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price: Free
Alzheimer's Association Virtual Fall Caregiver Seminar
Time: 10:30am-12:30pm | Price: Free
Hometown Pride Expo
Time: 11:00am-7:00pm | Price: $5
Wichita Falls Warriors vs. New Mexico
Time: 7:00-9:30pm
Saturday, November 14
Bird Walk at Lake Arrowhead State Park
Time: 8:00-9:30am
Hometown Pride Expo
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: $5
Wichita Falls Warriors vs. New Mexico
Time: 7:00-9:30pm
If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!