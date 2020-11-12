What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

The Hometown Pride Expo, Wichita Falls Warriors Hockey, art exhibitions and more - it's happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!

Check out the full list of events below from the ChooseWichitaFalls.com city-wide calendar taking place in Wichita Falls Thursday, November 12 - Saturday, November 14.

Click on the event titles to visit the event page for more details.

Thursday, November 12

Running for Office Art Exhibition

Time: 10:00am-7:00pm

Color in Art, Color in Life Exhibition

Time: 10:00am-7:00pm

Igniting Potential Parent Orientation

Time: 6:00-8:00pm

Friday, November 13

Running for Office Art Exhibition

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Color in Art, Color in Life Exhibition

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm

Diabetes During the Holidays

Time: 10:00-11:00am | Price: Free

Alzheimer's Association Virtual Fall Caregiver Seminar

Time: 10:30am-12:30pm | Price: Free

Hometown Pride Expo

Time: 11:00am-7:00pm | Price: $5

Wichita Falls Warriors vs. New Mexico

Time: 7:00-9:30pm

Saturday, November 14

Bird Walk at Lake Arrowhead State Park

Time: 8:00-9:30am

Hometown Pride Expo

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm | Price: $5

Wichita Falls Warriors vs. New Mexico

Time: 7:00-9:30pm

If you have an event you would like included in the ChooseWichitaFalls city-wide calendar, submit it here!