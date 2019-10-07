Dwayne Stovall Makes Campaign Stop in Wichita Falls This Week

Program note: Dwayne Stovall will be my guest on Wake Up Call this Friday, October 11 at 8 am.

Dwayne Stovall

Dwayne Stovall officially entered the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate back in August, scraping a planned independent run at the office.

Stovall will be in Wichita Falls this Thursday night, October 10, to address the Wichita Falls Tea Party. The event will be at 7 pm at Red River Harley Davidson, 4514 Northwest Freeway (City View Drive & U.S. 287 North). The meeting is open to all.