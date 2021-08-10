Cornyn and Cruz Vote Against Infrastructure Bill

Get our free mobile app

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a bipartisan $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill. The legislation passed by a final vote of 69-30 with 19 Republican Senators voting in favor of the bill.

Some reports have Texas getting around $30 billion to repair bridges and roads as well as rolling out more broadband internet to rural areas. While 19 Republican Senators voted for the legislation, Senator Ted Cruz and Senator John Cornyn both voted against the bill. Cornyn had tried to work with Republicans and Democrats on an amendment that would have allowed states to use COVID funds on infrastructure, but the White House was against the amendment.

According to the Texas Tribune, it was the cost of the package along with the added debt that made Senator Cornyn vote against the legislation.

