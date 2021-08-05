John Cornyn Says Biden Has Committed Impeachable Offenses

Get our free mobile app

Texas Senator John Cornyn joined The Chad Hasty Show on Thursday to discuss the latest happening in Washington, D.C. Cornyn updated listeners on the current battle over an infrastructure bill and a separate spending bill that Democrats are attempting to pass through Congress.

Cornyn also discussed how he believes states, like Texas, should be able to use COVID relief money for infrastructure projects without having to get permission from the federal government.

Cornyn also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with President Biden issuing a moratorium on evictions. Cornyn told listeners that lawsuits have already been filed against the measure and Cornyn called it "confiscation of property" by the federal government.

Near the end of the interview Cornyn was asked if President Joe Biden had put the nation at risk by allowing people to flow into the country illegally and by dropping off migrants who tested positive for COVID-19 in towns across the United States. Cornyn's answer may surprise you.

Well it's the President's Constitutional responsibility to take care that the laws are enforced that's the language that's used in the Constitution. And when the President violates his Constitutional oath and does not take care that the laws are enforced, it is an impeachable offense.

Does that mean that Senator Cornyn believes the President has violated his oath and committed impeachable offenses?

Well I believe that President Biden by purporting to extend an eviction ban which the Supreme Court says he does not have the authority to do and by failing to enforce our immigration laws and by subjecting the American people to the further spread of this virus and pandemic and the consequences that go along with it, he is not doing his job as the Constitution requires, and that is an impeachable offense.

You can listen to the full interview with Senator John Cornyn above.

