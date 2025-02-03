Eastside Faith Center in Wichita Falls Vandalized

Do you have any information on a recent vandalism case in Wichita Falls?

Sometime between Sunday, January 19th, and Sunday, January 26th, Eastside Faith Center located at 1530 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was vandalized. Multiple AC units were vandalized during the incident with several parts being stolen from the units.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

