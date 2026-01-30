Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 30, 2026

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. This week's fugitives are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, assault, and more.

Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.

You can also submit tips on the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive, you could earn a cash reward.

