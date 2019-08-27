Elderly Man Arrested on Arson Charge

A 75-year-old man was arrested for arson on Friday.

KAUZ reports that Garry Keith Brown of Wichita Falls was found in a bathroom stall in the Walgreens on 9th Street at around 11 am.

When officers opened the door to the men’s restroom, they found the men’s room filled with smoke and Brown was in one of the stalls where he reportedly tried to burn through a plastic security box. No word on what was inside the box.

Brown was arrested and charged with arson. He was released from the Wichita County Jail Saturday on a $10,000 bond.