Even Shiner is Coming Out With Their Own Hard Seltzers

Over the past year, hard seltzers have become the hot new thing in alcohol. What many consider the most popular beer brand in Texas is even planning to cash in on the hype.

Today I learned where this seltzer craze started, turns out it's a company called Spiked Seltzer. They were the first to come out in 2018. The guy that invented it noticed at the bar he was at it, that women loved drinking vodka sodas. They were ordering them one after the other. So he decided to come up with a way to make something light like vodka, but brewed like beer. He came up with Spiked Seltzer.

His idea has now gone everywhere, with some brands becoming more popular than others. Even the big names in the beer business took notice and they came out with their own seltzers. When Budweiser takes notice, you're probably doing something right. Looks like another brewery wants to start making seltzers.

Shinerbock, over in Shiner, Texas plan to debut Shiner Straight Shooter, a "craft brewed" hard seltzer. They're expected to be ready by the end of August. Wild Cherry, Lemonade, Mango, and Grapefruit & Lime. The beverage is gluten-free, has zero carbs, and only contains 90 calories per can.

"When we set out to make our first hard seltzer we knew it had to be genuinely craft brewed," Shiner brewmaster Jimmy Mauric said in a statement. "With that in mind, we use just a few simple ingredients and water sourced from our artesian well. We brewed it so it would live up to its name 'Straight Shooter'-it is a straightforward, transparent, delicious, and refreshing craft brewed hard seltzer."

Guess we will wait and see how these things turn out. Don't worry, your favorite Shiner beer will still be there if seltzers are not your thing.