Former President Donald Trump is back online.

The nation's 45th president is now posting to a specific webpage on the DonaldJTrump.com website, which mirrors the functions of his old Twitter feed. The disclaimer at the bottom of the website notes that it is paid for by 'Save America JFC (Joint Fundraising Committee), a joint fundraising committee of Save America and Make America Great Again PAC.'

While president, Trump was extremely active on social media, posting thoughts, criticisms and policy ideas on Twitter through his @realDonaldTrump account. That account is currently suspended, along with his Facebook account too.

Trump's stream of consciousness can be found online at: DonaldJTrump.com/desk Potential readers can sign-up for e-mail and text alerts from the website, for whenever Trump makes a new post.

For example, on Tuesday, he posted a video touting his return online:

And earlier this week on Monday, May 3, he posted four times on the new webpage:

DonaldJTrump.com

The post criticizing Liz Cheney seemed to garner the most attention. "Heartwarming to read new polls on big-shot warmonger Liz Cheney of the great State of Wyoming. She is so low that her only chance would be if vast numbers of people run against her which, hopefully, won’t happen. They never liked her much, but I say she’ll never run in a Wyoming election again!", President Trump said on Monday.

Just over 24 hours after Trump's post, Congressional Republicans said they would remove Congresswoman Cheney from her spot as House GOP Conference Chair.

Over the course of Monday & Tuesday, some political commentators came out against Trump's attack on Cheney.

Joe Walsh, a former talkshow host for WIND-AM in Chicago said, "The most difficult lesson I learned in publicly speaking out against Donald Trump is that I would be alone. Though I knew most of my former Congressional colleagues agreed with me about Trump, they kept their mouths shut. I was alone.

"Liz Cheney is learning that same lesson now."

After a brief hiatus offline, Trump is back, and as we can see, he is already generating news. The big question now: does it translate into momentum for a Trump presidential campaign in 2024?