Facebook CEO to Meet With Glenn Beck, Other Conservatives

NEW YORK (AP) — Radio host Glenn Beck and American Enterprise Institute president Arthur Brooks are some of the conservative leaders Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to meet with this week.

The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, is in light of a report that Facebook employed bias in the way it selected stories for its "Trending Topics" feature. A report in the tech blog Gizmodo claimed that Facebook downplays conservative news subjects. Facebook denies that report, which relied upon a single anonymous individual with self-described conservative leanings.

Nonetheless, Zuckerberg says the Menlo Park, California, company is investigating the matter and has invited conservative leaders to meet with him. Others invited include Zac Moffatt, the co-founder of conservative technology company Targeted Victory, and Dana Perino, co-host of The Five on Fox News Channel.