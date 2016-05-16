Former North Texas Students Found to Have Fought for ISIS

NBC News reports that two North Texas college students have been found to have left the United States to fight for ISIS in Syria.

According to NBC in Dallas, Amar Kattan was a biology student at the University of North Texas at Denton before leaving the U.S. for Syria in September of 2013. The self-described ‘suicide fighter’ is believed to have been killed.

Talmeezur Rahman was a computer major at Collin College in McKinney. Rahman apparently left the U.S. in 2014. NBC 5 says his “fighting name” was listed on ISIS documents. The names were discovered on a thumb drive that an ISIS defector gave to NBC News correspondent Richard Engel in while in Turkey last year.

Kattan’s family still lives in the Denton area. Rahman was born in India and grew up in Kuwait. According to a story from Breitbart.com in 2015 , dozens of American’s have left the country to fight for ISIS and returned to the US.